From the Branch – October 20

It was a good membership meeting last Thursday and it was decided the next meeting will be on November 4th on account of the Remembrance Day Service which will be at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre on November 11th.

Also, we were informed that our Branch 429 had the 75th Anniversary on June 5th last. Too bad we could not celebrate then. But we had this important milestone.

So now we can concentrate on the Poppy Campaign and we hope to get everyone their Poppy even with Covid-19 rules.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes, you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.