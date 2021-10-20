Community Safety and Well-Being Plan Committee – Comment on Safety and Well-Being Plan

The Corporation of the

Municipality of Wawa

Community Safety and Well-Being Plan Committee

Invites local residents to review and comment on the Safety and Well-Being Plan. A copy of the plan is available on the Municipal website at:

https://www.wawa.cc/en/your-government/resources/Documents/Draft-Wawa-Community-Well-Being-Safety-Plan.pdf

Each community in Ontario was mandated by the Government of Ontario to create a Community Safety and Well-Being Plan. “The ultimate goal of this type of community safety and well-being planning is to achieve sustainable communities where everyone is safe, has a sense of belonging, opportunities to participate, and where individuals and families are able to meet their needs for education, health care, food, housing, income, and social and cultural expression. The success of society is linked to the well-being of each and every individual.”

Community Safety and Well-Being Planning Framework – A Shared Commitment in Ontario

The comment form is available also on the Municipal website:

https://www.wawa.cc/en/your-government/resources/Documents/Municipality-of-Wawa—Comment-Form.pdf

Thank you for your participation!