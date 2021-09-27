NOSM Seeks Agency Applications for Summer Studentship Program 2022

The Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) announces today that agencies may apply for funding to have health-care students work at their organization during the summer of 2022. This funding is available through NOSM’s Summer Studentship Program, which was established by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care to allow a limited number of regulated health-care students an opportunity to gain relevant work experience in their field of study.

The Summer Studentship Program provides funding to approved agencies located in Northern Ontario to hire students who were born and/or raised in Northern Ontario. Eligible health-care professions include medicine, nursing, rehabilitation, and pharmacy.

Interested agencies are asked to complete the agency application form, available on the School’s website, from November 1, 2021 to January 1, 2022. If required, NOSM will request additional agency information pertaining to organizational and recruitment goals, due January 15, 2022.

Once agencies have been approved for funding, students will then be invited to apply for summer placements. All employment-related matters such as the selection of candidates, job duties, rate of pay, and duration of the employment contract is determined by the employing agency.

NOSM’s Summer Studentship Program helped alleviate a critical shortage in Hearst, where it was an ‘all hands on deck’ approach as COVID-19 cases escalated in the Porcupine Health Unit district.

Agencies interested in participating in the Summer Studentship Program are encouraged to contact Nova Mason, Community Relations Coordinator