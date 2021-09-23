HSCDSB to Celebrate Faith Day – September 24

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) will be celebrating its annual Faith Day on Friday, September 24, 2021 Professional Activity Day. Once again, this PA Day will be a virtual experience with employees following the day’s program at their workplace or school.

A prayer service will begin the day at all locations. Afterwards, workshops focusing on anti-racism and anti-discrimination will occur during the morning portion of the program.

“These are very important issues that can have an effect on our students’ learning experience. One direction in our Multi-Year Strategic Plan states that we are to create environments where students are cherished, safe, listened to, and included. These workshops will help teachers and support staff better understand how racism and discrimination can directly impact our school communities,” said HSCDSB Director of Education, Rose Burton Spohn.

The late morning and afternoon portion of the day will see a focus on the theme of the 2021-22 school year, Rebuild, Restore and Renew. Dr. David Wells, who presented in person at Faith Day three years ago, has put together three inspiring videos touching on all three topics from his home in Devon, England.

“Dr. Wells’ previous visit was truly inspirational and our staff were impressed with his message. We are certain that his presentation this year will once again inspire our school communities to develop in their faith,” said Burton Spohn.

The day will also see a Development & Peace collection taken to assist with the crisis in Haiti.