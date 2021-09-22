Serious Collision North of Wawa (Hwy 17)

There has been a serious collision at the Depew River (east of White River) at about 11:30 this morning. There is a motorhome blocking part of eastbound land and shoulder. Reports from the scene say that the front end of the motorhome is ripped open with mattresses and clothing strewn all over. There is also a transport involved, facing west in the picnic area on his side.

Both vehicles are on the rest area side of the highway (eastbound).

OPP and EMS are on scene, and Wawa-news can confirm that several people have been taken to the Lady Dunn Health Centre (hospital).

From the supplied photographs, it seems that one lane may be open. There may be road closures to remove the vehicles.

Wawa-news will update as soon as more information is available. If you are travelling in this area, please be aware of emergency services at work, and drive with care.