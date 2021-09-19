Nipigon OPP – Nipigon Man Charged after Complaints made

Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged one individual for impaired driving following two separate public traffic complaints. At approximately 5:40 am on Friday, September 10, 2021, OPP officers were called to respond to a report of an impaired driver in the Township of Nipigon. Police located the vehicle and the driver was found to have a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit. The driver, Tyler Berube, 37 years old from Nipigon, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to Criminal Code Section 320.14 (1)(a), and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus, contrary to Criminal Code Section 320.14 (1)(b).

The accused has been released on an Appearance Notice, and will appear in the Nipigon Ontario Court of Justice on November 30, 2021, to answer to these charges.

As well as presenting a safety risk to themselves and other road users, motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs.

The OPP is committed to protecting the safety of all users of Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911. Complaints of aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.