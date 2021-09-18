Frost Advisory Issued (ended)

Breaking News

Sep 18, 2021 at 09:25

The frost advisory ended at 9 a.m.

Sep 17, 2021 at 20:50

At 8:19 p.m. Environment Canada issued a Frost Advisory for:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
  • White River – Dubreuilville

Frost is likely tonight and into early tomorrow morning, as temperatures may fall to the freezing mark. As a result, the frost may damage some frost-sensitive plants and trees.

This frost advisory also affects other communities in Northern Ontario, check Environment Canada to be sure.

Brenda Stockton
