Morning News – September 17

Weather



Showers with a few thunderstorms ending this afternoon then clearing. Local amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 18. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low plus 2 with risk of frost.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 16 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (3:50 PM, September 13, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 80,448

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 70.3%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2ha, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, out

WAW16 – .1ha, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 2 2

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 20 0 1 6 13

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low across the northwest region with the exception of some pockets of moderate hazard in the Red Lake and Sioux Lookout sectors.

News Tidbits:

Don’t forget – Algoma Power requires an electrical service interruption for all customers in the area of Curran Street and Northshore Drive in Missanabie between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. today. Algoma Power is replacing a transformer.

The Soo Greyhounds have signed goalie Charlie Schenkel from Ottawa. His first game may be on September 25th against the Sudbury Wolves.

Algoma Steel Inc. has made a donation of $10,000 to St. Vincent Place to support their Lunches for Learning program. This program serves lunch for 100 families – 200 children in the Soo. This donation will allow for 30 more families on the waitlist to join the program.

The State of Michigan has requested an end to the court-ordered mediation with Enbridge Inc. over the Line 5, and a potential replacement project. Citing concerns about the risk of and oil spill in the great lakes from the aging Line 5 that runs underneath the Mackinac Straits, the State of Michigan had cancelled a 1953 easement for the pipeline. Enbridge has proposed a replacement concrete tunnel to protect a new pipeline.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.