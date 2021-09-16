Morning News – September 16

Weather



A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear this evening then partly cloudy with showers beginning late this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming south 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low 14.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 18 (1) active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (3:50 PM, September 13, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 80,161

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 70%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2ha, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, out

WAW16 – .1ha, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 2 2

The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region this afternoon.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 36 0 1 9 26

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low across the northwest region with the exception of some pockets of moderate and high hazard in the Red Lake and Sioux Lookout sectors.

News Tidbits:

Marten Falls First Nation has declared a state of emergency in the community due to a shutdown of the water treatment plant. The community has been without water for 2 days now and people are left without drinking water and sewage is starting to back up. Currently all services in Marten Falls are without water. Marten Falls FN is about 200km north of Longlac and is an ice road community.

Prevent+ (80097875), Prevent+ Foam Sanitizer (80102490), Prevent+ Rubbing Alcohol (80103917) have been recalled by Health Canada due to a potential bacterial contamination with Burkholderia stabilis.

Did you know? A Canada-wide settlement agreement was recently reached in a class action related to the use of Depo-Provera, an injectable form of birth control, and bone mineral density loss. In the class action, which was authorized on May 28, 2008, the representative plaintiff alleges that Pfizer misrepresented the risks associated with the use of Depo-Provera by failing to indicate that people who use Depo-Provera may experience a significant and possibly irreversible bone mineral density loss that could lead to osteopenia or osteoporosis. The proposed settlement is not an admission of liability on the part of Pfizer, nor has there been any finding of liability by the Court against Pfizer. To become effective, the proposed settlement must be approved by the Quebec Superior Court. The approval hearing before the Court is scheduled to proceed on October 26, 2021.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.