Morning News – September 16

Sept 16, 2021 at 07:56
Weather
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Clear this evening then partly cloudy with showers beginning late this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming south 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low 14.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
There are 18 (1) active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.
Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (3:50 PM, September 13, 2021)
# of people who are fully vaccinated – 80,161
% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 70%
2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:
WAW12 – 0.3ha, out
WAW13 – 1.5ha, out
WAW14 – 0.2ha, out
WAW15 – 30.8ha, out
WAW16 – .1ha, out
|Active Fires
|Not Under Control
|Held
|Under Control
|Observed
|2
|2
The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region this afternoon.
Northwest Forest Fire Region
|Active Fires
|Not Under Control
|Held
|Under Control
|Observed
|36
|0
|1
|9
|26
The wildland fire hazard is mainly low across the northwest region with the exception of some pockets of moderate and high hazard in the Red Lake and Sioux Lookout sectors.
News Tidbits:
Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.
