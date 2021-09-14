Morning News – September 14

Weather



Cloudy. Showers beginning early this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 15. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low 10.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 13 (1) active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (3:50 PM, September 13, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 80,161

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 70%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, Under Control

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 5 5

The fire hazard ranges mostly from low to moderate across the region, with an area near Pembroke showing a high hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 55 0 1 10 44

The wildland fire hazard is moderate to low across the northwest region.

News Tidbits:

If you ever wondered about the Wolverine canoe that was built in Wawa years ago by the Sadler family, there is an interesting article about the history. (https://oodmag.com/learning-about-the-wolverine/)

Don’t forget to get your Smile Cookie(s)! This year’s campaign will benefit the Wawa Adult Learning Centre.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health will be joined by Kaleed Rasheed, Associate Minister of Digital Government, and Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health to make an announcement at 1 p.m.