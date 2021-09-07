Breaking News

The Impala Canada Recruitment Roadshow is coming to you!

The Impala Canada Recruitment Roadshow is visiting communities throughout Northern Ontario and Manitoba this Fall, and we’d love to meet you. Come learn about our world-class Lac des lies palladium mine north of Thunder Bay, and find out how you can join our team.

Bring your resume or MTCU transcripts to one of our stop-off points below for a live, one-on-one interview with one of our team leaders. Learn more about our diverse and vibrant team, our strong commitment to mentorship and training, and the close-knit culture of working and living 2-week rotations at our on-site camp.

This could be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for!

Click here to see when the Impala Canada Recruitment Roadshow is in a community near you!

Latest posts by Ad Text (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*