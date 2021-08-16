Federal Offender Wanted – Michael Leclair

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release.

Michael LECLAIR is described as an Indigenous male, 30 years of age, 5’10” (178cm),161lbs (073kg) with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is currently serving a four (4) year and ten (10) month sentence for Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon Contrary to a Prohibition Order, Possession of a Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Possession of Firearm Knowing Unauthourized and Fail to Comply with Recognizance or Undertaking.

The offender is known to frequent the Ottawa, Brockville, Smiths Falls and Sault Ste Marie areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.