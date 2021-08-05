How to Book Your Immunization in Wawa

As of August 3rd, the COVID-19 Vaccine Central Booking Line for Wawa (705-914-0464) will no longer be available. If you need to book a vaccine appointment on or after August 3rd, you can phone one of the following agencies:

Wawa Family Health Team – 705-856-1313

Maamwesying North Shore Community Health Services – 705-856-8282

Algoma Public Health – 705-856-7208

The booking process for White River and Dubreuilville remains the same. To schedule an appointment there, please contact:

Dubreuilville Medical Centre – 705-884-2884

Northern Neighbours NP Led Clinic – 807-822-2320

If you received your first dose in North Algoma before July 31st, you will be contacted to schedule your second dose. If you received your first dose outside of North Algoma, please phone one of the above listed agencies to schedule your second dose. You are eligible to receive your second dose 28 days after your first dose.