EC – Fog Advisory

Fog advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Marathon – Schreiber

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Dense fog patches with near-zero visibility at times can be expected near Lake Superior today.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.