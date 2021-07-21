Liberals cut support to millions of struggling Canadians

Over the weekend, while millions of Canadians are still without work, the Liberals chose to cut the amount of CRB people receive by $800.

“Canadians need a government that is ready and willing to support them when they need help. Instead, the Liberals made a huge cut to the vital CRB supports, leaving Canadians struggling to pay their bills,” said Carol Hughes, MP for Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing. “New Democrats are committed to fighting this decision and making sure Canadians get the help they need when they need it.”

In the pandemic, Justin Trudeau had to be forced by the NDP to provide people with any real support. When the Liberals wanted people to survive on $1,000 a month during pandemic lockdowns, the NDP fought back and succeeded in doubling help for struggling families. Now the Liberals have cut the CRB by $800 a month knowing full well this will hurt families struggling to make ends meet.

“Although we are hopefully nearing the end of this pandemic, we are not over it yet. Businesses have been forced to close permanently and parts of the country are still under restrictions, making it hard for people to get back to work in some industries,” said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. “$1,200 a month is not nearly enough to live off of. The Liberal’s decision to cut CRB will have a devastating effect on millions of Canadians and force them to choose between putting food on the table and paying their bills.”

New Democrats made it clear to Justin Trudeau’s Liberals that we were prepared to sit through the summer to help them pass what is needed in the House of Commons to make sure families don’t suffer with an $800 cut to the help they need. Instead, the Liberals opted not to do this, meanwhile families, small businesses and those in the tourist industry are struggling to stay afloat.

The NDP knows that Canadians still need help to make ends meet and that’s why the NDP is urging the government to reverse these senseless cuts.