Morning News – July 13

Weather

Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Clearing early this evening. Low 15.

Status of cases in Algoma

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (Last updated: 9:25 AM, July 12, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered – 129,089

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 49,379

# of people who have received at least 1 dose – 79,710

69.7% has received at least one dose

78.6% (aged 12+) has received at least one dose

48.7% (aged 12+) are fully vaccinated (received two doses)

Northeast Forest Fire Region –

There were no new fires discovered in the Northeast region by the afternoon of July 12. There are eleven active fires across the Northeast region, of these, five are under control, four are being observed and two fires remain not under control at the time of this update.

Timmins 10 – 136 hectares and is not yet under control.

The fire hazard ranges from high to extreme in the central portion of the Northeast region, while areas in southern and northern sections of the region are seeing a low to moderate hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region – There were eight new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of July 12. At the time of this update there were 68 active fires in the region. 19 fires are not under control, four fires are being held, 28 are being observed and 17 fires are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly high to extreme across the region. There is an area of moderate hazard in the far north of Sioux Lookout and Nipigon districts.

Kenora 51 – Fire is not under control at 58,595 hectares.

Red Lake 65 – Not under control at 4012 hectares

Red Lake 51 – Being observed at 36,234 hectares

Red Lake 68 – Not under control at 6,900 hectares

Red Lake 77 – Not under control at 6,830 hectares

Smoke drift in Red Lake, Kenora, Sioux Lookout, and Nipigon will continue to be experienced by communities in close proximity to wildland fires in those Districts and across the far north. Smoke drift from fires burning in the western provinces of Canada may also be detectable today across much of the province.

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits

At last night’s Soo Municipal Council approved the rezoning, and Sault Area Hospital’s planned Residential Withdrawal Management & Safe Beds facility has found a new home. The former Sault Star building has been rezoned from industrial to institutional with special provisions to continue to allow for the warehousing and distribution to continue on part of the 5 acre property.

More than 160 “undocumented and unmarked” graves have been confirmed on Penelakut Island, formerly Kuper Island, according to a statement from Penelakut Tribe Chief Joan Brown yesterday.

Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, will be joined by Michael Tibollo, MPP for Vaughan – Woodbridge, as well as members of the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority and Greenbelt Foundation to make an announcement at 9 a.m.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Drew Dilkens, Mayor or Windsor, to make an announcement about training supports for laid-off and unemployed workers in Ontario at 9:30 a.m.

Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, to make an announcement at 10 a.m.