Sault College Commemorates National Indigenous Peoples Day

Today, in keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, a small group gathered at Sault College for a flag-raising ceremony in honour of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Through inspirational speeches, jingle dress dancing, and flag-raising, the group commemorated this important day and the outstanding contributions of the First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples of Canada. As part of today’s special ceremony, the College also honoured those discovered on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School and also those more recently in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21, was first celebrated in 1996, after it was proclaimed that year by then Governor General of Canada Roméo LeBlanc. This day was selected for many reasons, including its cultural significance as the summer solstice and it is a day on which many Indigenous groups traditionally celebrate their heritage.

Sault College is proud to foster and encourage an understanding and appreciation of the histories, culture and traditions of Indigenous peoples. The College’s commitment to advancing Indigenous education is strong and is woven into the fabric of its values and overarching goals. The College continues its important work in this area and remains committed to moving forward in a spirit of trust, collaboration and reconciliation.

“Although we are acknowledging the outstanding contributions and cultures of Canada’s Indigenous peoples today, Sault College proudly celebrates this every day and remains committed to creating and reinforcing a culture of inclusion, acceptance and understanding,” said Dr. Ron Common, President Sault College. “Recently, we have once again been reminded of the important history and legacy of residential schools and the role we play in teaching, listening, and reflecting so we can continue to move along a journey of healing and reconciliation,” he added.

Today and every day we encourage everyone to reflect on and celebrate the heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. Sault College commits to remaining an active participant in raising awareness and helping to shape both the current generation and generations to come.