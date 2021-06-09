LDHC – Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Of THE LADY DUNN HEALTH CENTRE

AVIS DE CONVOCATION DE L’ASSEMBLÉE ANNUELLE

DU CENTRE DE SANTÉ LADY DUNN

Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 mercredi le 23 juin 2021



7:00 p.m. 19h00



Videoconference conférence video

Members of the public are welcome to attend.

If you would like to attend, please call 705-856-2335

ext. 3210 prior to June 21st, 2021.

Les membres de la communauté sont invités.

Si vous souhaitez y assister, veuillez appeler le 705-856-2335 poste 3210 avant le 21 juin 2021.

Your Health: Our Commitment \ Notre engagement: votre santé