LDHC – Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Of THE LADY DUNN HEALTH CENTRE
AVIS DE CONVOCATION DE L’ASSEMBLÉE ANNUELLE
DU CENTRE DE SANTÉ LADY DUNN
Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 mercredi le 23 juin 2021
7:00 p.m. 19h00
Videoconference conférence video
Members of the public are welcome to attend.
If you would like to attend, please call 705-856-2335
ext. 3210 prior to June 21st, 2021.
Les membres de la communauté sont invités.
Si vous souhaitez y assister, veuillez appeler le 705-856-2335 poste 3210 avant le 21 juin 2021.
Your Health: Our Commitment \ Notre engagement: votre santé
Latest posts by Ad Text (see all)