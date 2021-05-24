2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#387 – #388) and 6th COVID-19 related death

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 2 new cases of COVID-19, one from Sault Ste. Marie and area and one from Elliot Lake and area. One case was tested May 23rd and the other today, May 24th. Both are of unknown exposure and are self-isolating. Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

Algoma Public Health has also said on their website, “It is with great sadness that today we are reporting the region’s sixth death related to COVID-19. Algoma Public Health offers sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caregivers affected by this loss and throughout this difficult time. Out of respect for the family, no further details will be provided.”