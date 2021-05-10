Breaking News

5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#347 – #351)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 5 new cases of COVID-19, from Sault Ste. Marie and area. All cases are self-isolating and were tested today, Monday, May 10th, 2021. Four are of close contact, and one is unknown.

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

Brenda Stockton
