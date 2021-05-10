Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 5 new cases of COVID-19, from Sault Ste. Marie and area. All cases are self-isolating and were tested today, Monday, May 10th, 2021. Four are of close contact, and one is unknown.
Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- 5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#347 – #351) - May 10, 2021
- ‘We the Nuclear Free North’ Hosts Launch Webinar tonight at 7 p.m. - May 10, 2021
- Morning News – May 10th - May 10, 2021