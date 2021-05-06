Morning News – May 6th

Weather:

Increasing cloudiness. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 9. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 4 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (May 5, 2021, 4:30 pm)



Tested – 133,698

Confirmed Cases – 341

Active Cases – 30

Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 0

Currently Hospitalized – 1

Currently Hospitalized (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 2

Resolved Cases – 311

Deceased – 4

Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 59

Total doses administered: 40,939

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 33,465 34.6% 29.2% People fully immunized with first and second dose 3,737 3.9% 3.3% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 37,202 38.5% 32.5%

News Tidbits:

There were no new wildland fires in the Northeast region by late afternoon yesterday. There are no active fires in the region, fire hazard is low today across the region.

Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General, will attend a virtual ceremony to honour and remember correctional workers who have fallen in the line of duty at 12 Noon.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will make an announcement about the skilled trades system in Ontario at 2 p.m.

Michelle Good (Red Pheasant Cree Nation, SK), author of 5 Little Indians has been nominated for the Kobo Emerging Writer Prize, the Governor General’s Literary Award for Fiction in English and the Amazon First Novel Award — all on the same day.

Did you know? On May 6, 1937 the Hindenburg caught fire and fell killing 36 passengers and crew.

On May 6th, 1954, Roger Bannister became the first Minute Man. He ran a mile in 3 minutes 59.4 seconds.