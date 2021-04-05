Apr 5, 2021 at 21:52
Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 6 new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area. The chart below details the exposure category and date of testing. Algoma Public Healht notifies all close contacts directly.
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #242
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 4, 2021
|Case #243
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 4, 2021
|Case #244
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|April 2, 2021
|Case #245
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|April 5, 2021
|Case #246
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 5, 2021
|Case #247
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 5, 2021
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- 6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#242 – #247) - April 5, 2021
- 14 cases & 3 deaths – Marathon Council votes to ask for Enough Vaccine to complete 1st shot for 2,200 - April 5, 2021
- Morning News – April 5th - April 5, 2021