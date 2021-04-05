Breaking News

6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#242 – #247)

Apr 5, 2021 at 21:52

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 6 new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area. The chart below details the exposure category and date of testing. Algoma Public Healht notifies all close contacts directly.

 

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #242 Close contact Self-isolating April 4, 2021
Case #243 Close contact Self-isolating April 4, 2021
Case #244 Unknown Self-isolating April 2, 2021
Case #245 Unknown Self-isolating April 5, 2021
Case #246 Close contact Self-isolating  April 5, 2021
Case #247 Close contact Self-isolating  April 5, 2021
