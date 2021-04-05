6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#242 – #247)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 6 new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area. The chart below details the exposure category and date of testing. Algoma Public Healht notifies all close contacts directly.

Case

Number Exposure

Category Status Tested Case #242 Close contact Self-isolating April 4, 2021 Case #243 Close contact Self-isolating April 4, 2021 Case #244 Unknown Self-isolating April 2, 2021 Case #245 Unknown Self-isolating April 5, 2021 Case #246 Close contact Self-isolating April 5, 2021 Case #247 Close contact Self-isolating April 5, 2021