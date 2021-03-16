MAZZONELLO, Luigi “Louis”

Passed away suddenly at home on March 14, 2021 in Hawk Junction at the age of 87 years. Loving husband of Gail for 64 wonderful years. Proud father of Terry (Mitch), Mark (Lynn), and Michael (Yvette). Papa to Ashley (Brian), Scott, Sydney, Jason, Alex, and Jessica. Grand Papa to Logan. Luigi is survived by his sister Irene (Len). Luigi is predeceased by his brother and sisters Vie (late Mark), John (Joan), Helen, and Claire (late Bill). Luigi will be forever remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and the countless friends he has made over the many years in Wawa.

At Luigi’s request cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre in Sault Ste. Marie and there will be no services held.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd. Wawa.