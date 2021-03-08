Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children & Women’s Issues – International Women’s Day

Today, Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, issued the following statement to mark International Women’s Day:

“Today we celebrate International Women’s Day – a day to highlight the success and leadership of women around the world and acknowledge the work that lies ahead towards achieving full gender equality.

The theme this year is “Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world” in recognition of the immense contributions of women serving on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

Women make up the majority of the essential frontline workers in several sectors, including health care, social services and retail. They also represent the majority of workers in the education, childcare and early years sectors, which we know are vital for our children’s well-being, and supporting our working parents during the pandemic.

But women have also been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, both economically and socially. They have shouldered many burdens such as additional childcare responsibilities and increased domestic violence. Their participation in the labour market, in particular, has been severely affected.

Even before COVID-19, advancing women’s economic empowerment was a key priority for our government. That priority has become all the more urgent now. We are determined that women will not be left behind, and will in fact make a strong contribution to Ontario’s economic recovery. To that end, we are working across government to provide the necessary supports for women to return to the workforce, including childcare for working mothers.

Our post-pandemic goal is to continue building a bright future full of opportunities for all women in Ontario. A future where women are leaders and decision makers, no matter what career they choose. A future where every woman and girl is empowered to succeed, because promoting women’s full economic participation supports Ontario’s continued growth and prosperity. This is the bold new future we are building for the benefit of future generations.

So, on this International Women’s Day, I encourage everyone to take a moment and reflect on the lasting influence all of the determined, caring and compassionate women have had on your life. I am sure it will bring back some wonderful memories.”