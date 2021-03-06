Highway 11 (New Liskeard to Kenogami) – CLOSED

Hwy 11 closed from New Liskeard to Kenogami due to a collision (11:00 a.m.).

There is a detour is available at Hwy 65 and Whitewood in New Liskeard to Hwy 66 Jct in Kenogami for northbound traffic and from Hwy 66 Jct in Kenogami to Hwy 65/Whitewood Jct in New Liskeard for southbound traffic.