Highway Closures & the ups and downs of trucking…

I’m not gonna say what or how I fixed it, cuz this post isn’t about me. I’ll just mention it took 8 hours of laying down in a frozen puddle under my truck in -25 blizzard weather. Pretty sure I have some major frostbite cuz f**k does it hurt. If the next town wasn’t 100km I’d a walked away from trucking today. Glad I didn’t. That would have been a cold long walk.

So here’s the cool thing. Roads were closed. I had no idea until my company tried getting someone out to help me. So, I was out on my own minus a plow truck going by every hour or so. All I had was shitty service and an awesome maintenance/safety guy working for my company.

Helping a contractor on a Saturday? That meant the world in the moment. Felt just a little less alone. After the brutal 8 hours and finally driving to Wawa. Me and an O.P.P officer had a good little chat. Found out they were getting updates on my situation from the plows but didn’t have the resources to send someone themselves. As I walked away I turned to him laughingly said “you guys outta close them roads, their awful bud”. The irony was we were chatting in front of the road’s closed sign.