Community Update on Public Health COVID-19 Cluster Investigation in Elliot Lake

Algoma Public Health (APH) is providing the Elliot Lake community with the following update, following recent confirmed cases in the region.

To date, APH has identified 7 confirmed cases associated with a specific multi-unit dwelling, 100 Warsaw Place in Elliot Lake, ON. Following a thorough public health investigation of this community cluster, including case and contact interviews, and an on-site environmental inspection, we have determined that some cases are linked to known person-to-person exposures, but not all. Additional laboratory investigations are ongoing. Although variants of concern (VOCs) have not yet been detected in Algoma, VOCs have been detected in many Ontario regions, including in northern Ontario, and heightened vigilance is necessary at this time.

As a result, APH is advising the following:

Public health recommendations to residents of 100 Warsaw Place.

In addition to the direct notification and isolation of confirmed cases and close contacts, APH is notifying and advising all residents and individuals associated with this residential complex to seek COVID-19 testing, especially if they have symptoms or are concerned that they may have been exposed. The virus spreads from person to person, and close contact exposures happen when people spend time together while being closer than 2 metres apart. The Elliot Lake Family Health Team will be offering a second round of on-site testing on Friday February 12 beginning at 9:30 am.

If you are a resident of this building and have questions, please call Algoma Public Health at 1-705-759-5404 or 1-866-892-0172 ext. 5404.

Public health recommendations to all community members:



Given the evidence of ongoing community spread across Algoma, APH is also reminding all community members, regardless of where they live, to do the following:

Stay home as much as possible

If you are ill, stay home, self-isolate and call for testing

Seek health care early if needed

Avoid close contact with people you do not live with

Public health recommendations to all community service providers: