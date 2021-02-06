Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 4 (four) new cases of COVID-19. One is from Elliot Lake & area, 2 are from North Algoma and 1 is from Central & East Algoma.
Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #178
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Feb 3, 2021
|Case #179
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Feb 3, 2021
|Case #180
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Feb 3, 2021
|Case #181
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Feb 5, 2021
North Algoma includes: Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River
With Algoma Public Health not disclosing which community is affected or which form of exposure is applied the two cases in North Algoma, Wawa-news can only advise for all residents of the above communities to be very vigilant and protect themselves. Stay safe.
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Goulais) CLOSED - February 6, 2021
- APH: 4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (2 in North Algoma) - February 6, 2021
- Morning News – February 6h - February 6, 2021