Breaking News

APH: 4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (2 in North Algoma)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 4 (four) new cases of COVID-19. One is from Elliot Lake & area, 2 are from North Algoma and 1 is from Central & East Algoma.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #178 Unknown Self-isolating Feb 3, 2021
Case #179 Unknown Self-isolating Feb 3, 2021
Case #180 Close contact Self-isolating Feb 3, 2021
Case #181 Close contact Self-isolating Feb 5, 2021

 

North Algoma includes: Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River

 

With Algoma Public Health not disclosing which community is affected or which form of exposure is applied the two cases in North Algoma, Wawa-news can only advise for all residents of the above communities to be very vigilant and protect themselves. Stay safe.

