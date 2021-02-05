Hwy 17 – Blueberry Hill, Goulais River – CLOSED (17:29)

Feb 5, 2021 at 17:29
From Ontario511 – Collision on HWY 17 Both Directions between BLUEBERRY HILL GOULAIS RIVER and MTO WEIGH SCALES (W). All lanes closed.
Feb 5, 2021 at 16:57
Ontario 511 is advising that Highway 17 is closed at Blueberry Hill (Goulais River) due to a collision. They advise that all lanes are closed.
There is no other information available at this time, Wawa-news will continue to update as more information becomes available.
