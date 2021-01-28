Breaking News

Moonset

 

The moonset this morning was spectacular. Wawaites have been treated to two days of beautiful skies. Yesterday was the rainbow sundogs around the morning sun, and today just before sunrise, the moon was setting. Clearing the clouds you could see the skies change colour as night transformed into day.

Have a great day, and bundle up!

 

Brenda Stockton
