East Algoma OPP – Victim Identified in Huron Shores Township Snowmobile Collision

On January 26, 2021, at approximately 9:30 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a snowmobile collision near Dayton Road in Huron Shores Township.

A single snowmobile had collided with a gate leading to private property. Wade KIRBY, 30 years old from Goulais Township was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS) and a post mortem examination will take place.

The OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team and Technical Collison Investigator (TCI) are continuing to investigate.