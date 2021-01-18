Ontario Makes it easier to be a Security Guard

The Ontario government eliminated the problem of people needing to travel to take the test to become a security guard or private investigator. Beginning today, applicants will be able to take the test online. “Expanding to online testing for security guards and private investigators is another step forward in our government’s work to modernize frontline services and programming for Ontarians,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “Online testing will help expand Ontario’s capacity to train and qualify these critical professionals who are essential to public safety and the well-being of communities.”

Serco Canada Inc., began a testing pilot project in October 2020 that provided feedback about the process, and now that that process has been evaluated and ready for public usage – applicants can now choose from a range of dates and times when the sessions will be offered.

“The government’s move to enable security recruits to conduct the provincial tests online is a constructive and positive measure for security services in Ontario,” said Tim Saunders, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, G4S Secure Solutions (Canada). “This change will allow for more security guards at key locations where they are providing an essential and vital service, especially in these challenging times.”