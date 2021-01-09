Morning News – January 9th

Weather:

Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon.

Tonight – Overcast. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 12.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Many Change.org petitions land in my email – but this is a great one. “Guess Who 4 The Hall”, a group from Winnipeg has launched a campaign wanting The Guess Who nominated for the Hall of Fame in 2021.Their campaign includes the Change.org petition.

Bands can be nominated 25 years after the release of their first recording. They began releasing music under the Guess Who name in 1965, with their first Top Ten US hit “These Eyes” in 1969. The Guess Who were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1987, the Canada Walk of Fame in 2001 and received the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award in 2002. There are only five other Canadian honorees in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, The Band, Rush, and Leonard Cohen.