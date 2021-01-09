Breaking News

APH – 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#119-#121)

Algoma Public Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the Sault Ste. Marie and area. Two are from close contact, and the third is unknown.
Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, or affected by recent public exposure notifications posted by APH, you are not considered a close contact.
There have been 121 COVID-19 cases in  the Algoma District,  In the recent two weeks there have been new cases in Central & East Algoma, Elliot Lake & Area, and Sault Ste. Marie and Area.
Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #119 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 8, 2021
Case #120 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 5, 2021
Case #121 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 8, 2021

 

 

Brenda Stockton
