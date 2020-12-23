Christmas Prayers For Karolynne

On December 21st, in the wee hours of the morning, a crisis struck. Little 3 year old Karolynne had a medical crisis and had to be flown with her father to London Children’s Hospital.

A GoFundMe was launched by Rae Smith, “I am a long time resident of Wawa, Ontario, and feel compelled to help this beautiful young family as they navigate thru medical expenses, tons of stress and separation from each other at Christmas.”

Chantal, Karolynne’s mother explained on her wall, “Karo had five mild seizures throughout the day, and then one big seizure. The Doctors have done a ton of tests on her and the cardiologist found a heart murmur. Today (Tuesday, December 22nd) they’ll be doing more testing to see how big the heart murmur. Currently, she is being seen by three neurologists, and she is being tested for cerebral palsy. She’s now on an anti-seizure medication, to help her control her seizures. The physiotherapists are currently investigating why, since her big seizure yesterday morning, she has lost her ability to walk, and her speech is now slurred. Last night she slept well, and had no seizures because of Medications, but will be sedated and going for an MRI today. Luc and Karolynne will be staying in London for at least 10 days if not more; and Chantal (Mom) and her brother Zachari are forced to stay in Wawa for Christmas, because of Covid Restrictions and lockdowns. They have decided to have Christmas together after they can be reunited.”

A family friend is providing ‘ground support’, making sure that Luc and Karolynne have any extras that they need. This GoFundMe will assist with expenses during their stay in London, returning home, and towards the future.

The GoFundMe can be located here.