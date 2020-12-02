Power Outage in Wawa and Area – Restored

– the power has been restored along Hwy 17 to Hawk Junction, Wawa, and Michipicoten River Village.

Dec 2, 2020 at 12:58 – From Algoma Power (12:55) – Update on power #outage in #Wawa and surrounding area. New estimated time of restoration is approx 1:30 PM

Dec 2, 2020 at 12:44 – The power is back out again along Hwy 17 to Hawk Junction, Wawa, and Michipicoten River Village.

Dec 2, 2020 at 12:2 – the power has been restored along Hwy 17 to Hawk Junction, Wawa, and Michipicoten River Village.

Dec 2, 2020 at 12:19 – From Algoma Power – Update on power outage in Wawa and surrounding area. Restoration expected at approx 3:00 PM

– Tweet from Algoma Power “Power #outage in #Wawa and surrounding area. We are investigating. Estimated time of restoration approx 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM”

– The power is out in Wawa, Michipicoten River Village, and along Highway 101 to Hawk Junction (10:53 a.m.). There is no recommendation from Algoma Power as to when the power will return, comments are that it is linked to the HydroOne line.

Wawa-news will continue to update as information is known.