The “Wish Upon a Star 2020” Campaign Has Begun

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation has launched its annual “Wish Upon a Star” Campaign. This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation has had to make slight changes to the tradition. In the past, for every donation made to the Wish Campaign, a star was displayed on the Foundation Wish Tree located in the hospital lobby. Unfortunately this year, there will be no Foundation Wish Tree in the hospital lobby to follow infection control protocols. As an alternative, to follow tradition as closely as possible, the Foundation will mail a star to all Wish Campaign donors to display on their personal tree in their home. This will continue the tradition while keeping our community members safe.

The @LDHCFoundation Facebook page will also display a Virtual Wish Tree where donors will be recognized for their donation, in addition to our regular recognition program.

All gifts made to the “Wish Upon a Star” campaign will support the current campaign of $125,000 for a new washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department.

The Wish Campaign has been delivered to your mail box in the past few days. If you haven’t received it and would like a copy, please contact us at the contact information below.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact the Foundation at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email the foundation at [email protected] Thank you for your continued support!

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.