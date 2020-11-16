Ontario Commemorates Louis Riel Day

Today, Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs, issued the following statement on Louis Riel Day:

“Today we commemorate and reflect on Louis Riel’s historical legacy and quest for justice. A hero to Métis people, Riel was executed 135 years ago after being found guilty of treason for leading the North-West Rebellion in defense of Métis rights, land and culture.

Viewed by many today as a champion of minority language rights and Father of Confederation, Riel is credited with founding the province of Manitoba and preserving the diverse history, culture and identity of the Métis people.

We commemorate Louis Riel Day annually to honour his legacy and lasting impact on Canada. I invite everyone to learn more about this important historical figure and the significant contributions of Métis people to Ontario.”