Significant Rain & Wind Between Wawa and Soo expected

Environment Canada has a special weather statement in place for Montreal River Harbour east to St. Joseph Island. Significant rain and wind is expected today as a strengthening low pressure system travels across northeastern Ontario beginning tonight. Environment Canada explains that “rainfall totals of 30 to 50 mm are possible by the time the rain changes to snow Sunday night.Strong south to southeasterly winds gusting to 70 km/h are also possible tonight. These winds should diminish for a few hours during the day on Sunday before becoming very strong northwesterlies gusting up to 90 km/h late Sunday afternoon.” This weather is expected to wane by Monday afternoon.

For wave watchers Lake Superior will be full of action, with the best waves expected Sunday night/Monday morning.