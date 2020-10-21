Highway 17 – Traffic Delays possible between Serpent River First Nation and Mississauga First Nation

Today, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – members from the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment and OPP Provincial Liaison Team (PLT) would like to advise the motoring public of a traffic slowdown on Highway 17 between Serpent River First Nation and Mississauga First Nation.

Members of the Mississauga and Serpent River First Nation communities are planning peaceful moving slowdown in support of the Mi’kmaw Indigenous fishing rights. At 10:00 a.m. Mississauga and Serpent River First Nation members will leave their locations to meet on Highway 17 at Pronto Road. There will be a short traditional exchange by the Chiefs at that time.

Members of the OPP and Mississauga First Nation (MFN) police will be assisting with traffic safety.

The travelling public is advised to possibly expect delays and are encouraged to exercise patience and safe driving habits. There are no traffic re-routes around this area. The motoring public is asked to refrain from contacting the OPP Communications Centre for Road Closure Information. Road Closure Information can be obtained by contacting the Ministry of Transportation at 1-800-268-4686.