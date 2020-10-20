SABADOS, Mary

June 12, 1949 – October 16, 2020

Mary would like to let you know her work here is done. She received a call, a sort of offer you cannot refuse, for an adventure from which she will not be returning. This adventure comes with a huge benefit – a longed for face-to-face reunion with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and with her family and friends she has not seen in a long time.

Mary’s adventure takes her to her heavenly home where pain and tears are no more, where Mary joins her late husband Louis. Cherished mother to Judy (Ken), late Greg (Anne), and Amy (Bob). Grandma to Tyler (Carolle), Jordan (Nina), Jesse, Bobby (Taania), Carey (Scarlett), Luke (Ilse), Erin (Trevor), and Kylee (Kevin). Great Grandma of late Alexei, Jessy, Jane-Rose, Valerie, James, Eva, Emmet, and Lily. Sister to late Chris (late Edward), Helen (late Albert), Anne, late Bill (late Helen), Ernie (late Dianne), Alvin (late Lottie), Grace (late Orville), Walter (Tina), late Norma (late Ed), and Tom (Delores). Mary will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, and the countless friends she has made over her many years in Wawa.

Family and friends are invited to Calvary Pentecostal Church in Wawa on Thursday October 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. for a time of visiting. Funeral Service to follow at 2 p.m. officiated by Pastor Clinton Moody. (Due to Covid 19 attendance numbers at Visitation and Funeral Service will be limited).

Cremation to follow at River’s Edge Cremation Centre.

Donations made in memory of Mary to the Calvary Pentecostal Church, Wawa or Metro World Child, mom’s favorite charity as her heart was always moved by the plight of children in need, would be greatly appreciated by her family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.