40th Case of COVID-19 in SSM

Algoma Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 case in the Algoma district.

The 40th case of COVID-19 is in the exposure category of unknown which is evidence of ongoing community spread in Sault Ste. Marie and area. The individual is self-isolating, and all close contacts have been notified.

SSM media sources are reporting that an inmate at the Algoma Treatment and Remand has tested positive, and htat contact tracing is underway.

