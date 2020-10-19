Algoma Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 case in the Algoma district.
The 40th case of COVID-19 is in the exposure category of unknown which is evidence of ongoing community spread in Sault Ste. Marie and area. The individual is self-isolating, and all close contacts have been notified.
SSM media sources are reporting that an inmate at the Algoma Treatment and Remand has tested positive, and htat contact tracing is underway.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- 40th Case of COVID-19 in SSM - October 19, 2020
- Santa has a great big smile today! - October 19, 2020
- Morning Road Conditions – October 19 - October 19, 2020