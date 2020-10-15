Morning News – October 15

Weather – A few rain showers changing to a few flurries this afternoon. Temperature falling to plus 4 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Drivers should be making sure their vehicles are ready for winter. Yesterday, accumulations of slushy snow on Highway 17 was reported west of Ignace.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

From the APH Website, “As the province transitions to using a new case and contact management tool across all local public health units, APH is updating the process we use to calculate the number of tests being done in Algoma. Over the coming weeks, we will be using more automated methods to collect and report data, to improve efficiency and accuracy, and to decrease reporting workloads for our community partners. Thank you for your patience as we make these important changes. We will be updating this webpage soon with more data, to provide Algoma residents with an accurate, up-to-date, and meaningful picture of COVID-19 cases and testing in Algoma. ”



Tested (1) 49,556 Positive 39 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 34 Updated: October 13, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:



Out of an abundance of caution regarding COVID-19, the Rotary Club of Wawa will not be holding their annual Christmas Nut Drive. This is the first time since it’s inception many, many years ago that it will not occur.

The Honourable Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education will make an announcement at 10:30 this morning from Vaughn.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Peter Bethlenfalvy, President of the Treasury Board, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. from Queen’s Park.