BERRY, Alan

January 25, 1957 – October 5, 2020

Passed suddenly at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Monday. Loving, caring, and devoted husband of Tina for 38 years. Beloved father to Susan (Mike). Adored Stepfather to Suzanne, Carolyn, Patrick (Michèle), and Shelly. Poppa Al to Alyssa, Brianna, David, Samantha (Taylor), Michelle, Joel (Chelsie), Henri, Céleste, Eric, Julia, Alex, Adam, Selena. Great Grand Poppa to Sophia and Aubrey. Brother to late Doris, Donna (Randy), late Johnny, Anne, Ross (Vicky), Margaret, Tammy, and Lorraine. Alan will be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and the many friends he has made throughout the years.

Alan will be remembered for his generous donations to causes in the community that touched his heart. His eagerness to travel will never be forgotten. Alan moved to Wawa from Chelmsford in 2000 to be closer to family and quickly fell in love with the town.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Alan’s friends and family who went above and beyond during his time of need. Alan’s family would also like to extend a warm thank you to the staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their care and compassion.

Family and friends are invited for a time of visiting on Monday October 12, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Kerry Funeral Home Ltd. (140 Churchill Avenue Wawa, Ontario). Memorial Service to follow at 3 p.m. Mrs. Lorna Chiupka officiating (Due to Covid 19 attendance numbers will be limited at Visitation and Memorial Service). Burial to follow at Sylvan Vally Cemetery on Friday October 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will also take place at a later date.

Donations made in Memory of Alan to the Wawa Community Food Bank or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by his family.

Arrangements Entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.