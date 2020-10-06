TROVARELLO, Venturino

Venturino, husband of Stellina (Ciccone), passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 88 years of age. Venturino is predeceased by his parents Luigi and Giovanna (Ferrara) and his siblings: Guerino, Cesare (Adina), Desolina Sebastiano (Constantino), Eugene (Italia) and Arturo (Antoinette). Survived by Urbano (Ginetta). Loving father of Luciano (Barbara), Luigi (Darlene) and Silvana Paradis (Marc). Grandfather to Amy Lafleur (Jeff), Philip (Kelsey), Elliot (Jessica), Elsa (Ray), Victoria and Mathieu Paradis. Great grandfather to Tyler, Presley, Colt Lafleur, Isaac, Kierah Trovarello and Austin and Arlo Trovarello. Uncle to Ada Daigle (Romeo), Ivana Williams (Michael), Luigi (Wanda), Rosa Mathews, Marcello (Nadia), Rose Parise (Ron), Liliana Ward (Michael), Marco (Diane), Gino (Anita), Claudia Placido (Bruce), Urbano and Pietro Sebastiano.

Born on April 5, 1932, Venturino immigrated from Bucchianico, Italy in 1957 where he had a prosperous career as a miner at Algoma Ore. Venturino instantly fell in love with Wawa’s serene natural beauty and lived for the seasons where he became an avid hunter and fisherman. Venturino also had a passion for gardening. He will be greatly missed by his family and loved ones.

Family and friends are invited for a time of visiting at Kerry Funeral Home Ltd. (140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa, 705-856-7340) on Thursday October 8, 2020 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A private Funeral Mass will follow at St. Monica’s Church on Friday October 10, 2020 with Reverend Michael Asorgoe officiating. (Due to Covid-19, attendance may be limited at the Visitation and Mass, masks are mandatory at both the visitation and mass, we apologize for any inconvenience).

Memorial donations in memory of Venturino made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre would be greatly appreciated by his family.