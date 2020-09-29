Morning News – September 29

Weather – Showers ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Showers. Low 7.

Environment Canada has ended the special weather statement calling for rain (5:33 a.m,), explaining that heavy rain has since tapered or moved out of the region. That applies to the following area: Agawa – Lake Superior Park, Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay, Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls, and Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 36,129 Positive 32 Negative 34,609 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 30 Updated: September 28, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits

There were no confirmed fires in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on September 28. There are no active fires in the region. The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate across the Northeast Region; except for an area within Algonquin Provincial Park, and a portion of the region located south of Renfrew and east of Bancroft which are both showing a high hazard.

There were no new forest fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the afternoon of September 28. At the time of this update there were no active fires in the region. The forest fire hazard is low to moderate.

Best hopes for the Soo – Soo Council passed a resolution last night that will see Mayor Provenzano write letter to the Prime Minister, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson and Sault MP Terry Sheehen. This letter is to state the appropriateness of SSM being the new home of the new Federal Clean Water Agency.

The Hawk Junction Local Roads Board will be holding their annual meeting on October 8th to discuss altering the minimum tax and the election of trustees for the year of 2021.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcementnat 1 p.m.