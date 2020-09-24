Nipigon OPP – Investigate Vehicle Theft and Fire

On September 12, 2020 at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a vehicle being stolen from a residence in the town of Red Rock.

The vehicle is described as a 2015 white Chevrolet Silverado 2500 diesel pickup truck, four wheel drive, crew cab (4 doors). The vehicle was last observed by the owner at 1:00 a.m. on the same date.

Shortly after receiving the report, a member of the public advised police they had located the vehicle completely burned on Paju Road off of Highway 628 in red Rock Township.

Police are requesting anyone with information contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, any information regarding this incident can also be reported to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at http://www.p3tips.com/273.