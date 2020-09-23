Fog Advisory – Montreal River Harbour to St. Joseph Island

At 5:48 this morning, Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for an area spanning Montreal River Harbour to St. Joseph Island.
The EC website warns that, “Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas. Dense fog patches have developed this morning and are expected to persist for several hours before dissipating later this morning.”
Motorists are warned that visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.
