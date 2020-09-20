Morning News – September 20

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 12.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 33,913 Positive 30 Negative 32,670 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 30 Updated: September 18, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits

There were no new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on September 19. There are no active fires in the region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region.

There were no new fires discovered in the Northwest Region by mid-afternoon on September 19. At the time of this update there was one active fire in the region. It is being observed. The forest fire hazard is mainly moderate to low with areas of high hazard conditions in the Kenora and Fort Frances sectors.

Hwy 11 has traffic delays this morning between Latchford and Owaissa due to a collision. Traffic is flowing (alternating) as 0f 8:30 a.m. Ontario511 says that the highway is closed, so only the traffic at the scene may have been allowed to leave.

Don’t Forget – to get your smile cookies! Last day today! This year they will benefit the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund – and give more smiles!