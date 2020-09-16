Morning News – September 16

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers near noon. High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear. Low minus 1 with frost.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 33,171 Positive 29 Negative 32,113 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 29 Updated: September 15, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:

There were no new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on September 15. There are thirteen active fires across the region, all of which are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region.

There were no new fires discovered in the Northwest Region by mid-afternoon on September 15. At the time of this update there were two active fires in the region. One fire is under control and one fire is being observed. The forest fire hazard is mainly low with a moderate hazard in parts of Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout sectors.

From the Victor Mine, the 271-carat rough diamond has been cut into a spectacular 102-carat Type IIa Diamond which is also rated “D” colour and considered flawless. This is a top of the list diamond – there are only 0.5% of all mined diamonds named “D Colour and flawless”, Type IIa – chemically pure; and Canadian (higher ethical standards in mining). It has been estimated that the diamond will sell between $12 million and $30 million US.

Did you know? In the year of extreme weather, we have almost run out of names for tropical storms, something that has only happened once before, in 2005. Hurricane Sally is now a Category 2, with Hurricanes Paulette, Teddy; Tropical Storm Vicky, and Tropical Depresssion Rene currently brewing. The last name for this year is Wilfred.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, and Peter Bethlenfalvy, President of the Treasury Board, to make an announcement.

Don’t Forget – to get your smile cookies! This year they will benefit the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund – and give more smiles!